Netflix drama series Glamorous is going to be very, very queer

Netflix has finally confirmed the release date for its upcoming queer dramedy series Glamorous.

Non-binary YouTube personality Miss Benny plays Marco Mejia, a gender non-conforming queer person who lands a job at a cosmetics company led by Kim Cattrall’s Madolyn Addison.

Madolyn is a former supermodel who “built one of the top cosmetic companies in the world from the ground up”.

“However, something’s happening of late. The company isn’t just slipping, it’s plummeting – like it’s being sabotaged from the inside,” the synopsis teases.

“Not about to let that happen, Madolyn hires Marco right out of high school to be her summer intern.

“She has a plan – she wants him to be her eyes and ears, to make friends – and find out what’s going on behind her back, to discover what they’re hiding and what they’re stealing.

“In exchange, she’ll teach Marco everything she knows. But she warns him, ‘This business isn’t all glitter and glamour and neither is life.’”

Glamorous gets release date on Netflix

Netflix has confirmed Glamorous will drop on the streaming service on June 22.

There’s no trailer for the show out yet. But we know the ensemble cast has stacks of queer talent including Zane Phillips (Fire Island), Jade Payton (Dynasty), Michael Hsu Rosen (Pretty Smart), Ayesha Harris (Daisy Jones and the Six) and Graham Parkhurst (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds).

Zane Phillips plays Chad, Madolyn’s devoted son and the Director of Sales for her beauty empire. But Chad is stuck in a “never-ending quest to live up to his mother’s expectations.”

Jade Payton plays Madolyn’s assistant Venetia, Michael Hsu Rosen is Marco’s shy love interest Ben, Ayesha Harris is graphic designer Britt and Graham Parkhurst is Marco’s not-shy love interest Parker.

Guest stars in Glamorous include Drag Race queens Monet X Change and Priyanka. Also, Fire Island stars Joel Kim Booster and Matt Rogers (below) are reuniting with co-star Zane Phillips in guest roles.

