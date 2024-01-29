Screen

Netflix confirms release date for new Heartbreak High

Cast of Heartbreak High on Netflix
Netflix

Netflix has confirmed the release date for season two of the popular Australian young adult drama Heartbreak High.

The new season will arrive on April 11, the streaming service confirmed in a social media post captioned “C U Next Term”.

The rebooted Aussie series, which follows a group of teenage students at the fictional Australian school Hartley High, launched on Netflix in September 2022.

Season two began filming in Sydney in June last year with two new cast members, Sam Rechner and Kartanya Maynard, joining Hartley High.

Sam Rechner will play Rowan Callaghan, an unassuming country boy with a dry wit and a passion for classic cinema who finds himself thrown headfirst into the chaos of Hartley High and a truly epic love triangle.

Kartanya Maynard is Zoe Clarke, an opinionated celibacy advocate who, along with her gang of Puriteens, threatens to bring down the SLT class from within.

Angus Sampson joins the teaching staff as the Head of PE Timothy Voss.

Heartbreak High is a massive home-grown hit

Heartbreak High was a massive hit here and overseas. The first series soared into the top 10 list of Netflix shows in 43 countries.

The first season still has an impressive 100% approval rating on review website Rotten Tomatoes.

From the jump, Heartbreak High was chock-full of queer representation.

Early in the series, Amerie (Ayesha A Madon) is shunned by her classmates for exposing all their hookups. Amerie also falls out with best friend Harper (Asher Yasbincek).

She befriends Quinni (Chloé Hayden) and Darren (James Majoos). Darren is non-binary and they fall for a male classmate later in the series.

Amerie herself is into bisexual hunk Dusty (Joshua Heuston).

Meanwhile, Missy (Sherry-Lee Watson) and Sasha (Gemma Chua-Tran) are in a complicated same-sex relationship.

Heartbreak High is streaming on Netflix.

