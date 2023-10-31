Netflix axes Celeste Barber and Ben Law’s series Wellmania

Netflix sadly hasn’t renewed Celeste Barber’s comedy series Wellmania for a second season, according to the Australian comedian herself.

Celeste co-created the show with Brigid Delaney and Benjamin Law, from Brigid’s non-fiction book Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness.

The comedian starred as Australian food writer Liv Healy in the eight-part series, which dropped on Netflix in March.

The series was a big hit, making it into the global top 10 list of the streaming service.

But this week, Celeste said she was informed by the bosses at Netflix the series wouldn’t get a second season.

“I understand, in the grand scheme of things with what is going on in the world at the moment, who f__king cares? But a lot of you do care and are asking me about it,” Celeste Barber said.

“We found out yesterday it’s not going to be renewed. Netflix said it’s something about numbers… Sure.

“I thought it smashed it. But I don’t understand how it works. This industry is kind of bulls__t.”

Gaz and Dalbert got married in Wellmania

Wellmania season one ended with one of the main characters in hospital.

We also won’t see Liv’s brother Gaz (Lachlan) and his fiance Dalbert (Remy Hii) settle into married life. At least Liv got to celebrate – and pass out – at the gay couple’s wedding in the show’s last episodes.

The show’s creators all said they had ideas for season two, but Celeste said she’s “bummed” she now can’t take them any further.

“It was so fun, we had such an excellent time and the way it was received was so overwhelming,” she said.

“I’m bummed I can no longer explore that excellent character of Liv Healy.

“As I said though, f__k, with the state of the world it’s not the biggest thing, but I just wanted to give you an update.”

She suggested without more Wellmania, people should now just “watch Friends… Maybe not on Netflix though. Maybe pull out an old DVD.”

Wellmania is streaming on Netflix.

