Netanyahu’s right-wing govt dangerous for LGBTIQA+

The incoming extreme-right coalition government of Benjamin Netanyahu is proving a danger to Israel’s LGBTIQA+ communities even ahead of its swearing-in on Thursday.

Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, previously lost office in 2019. At the time, he faced corruption charges in three separate cases. After delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, his trial remains ongoing. However, following the recent Israeli election, Netanyahu managed to cobble together an extreme-right-wing coalition. He promised recently that his incoming government would respect LGBTIQA+ rights.

However, Ravit Hecht writes in Haaretz that the new government presents a clear danger to LGBTIQA+ Israelis, women and Arabs. She points to three different coalition agreements signed by Likud that include changes to enable further discrimination.

Netanyahu appoints gay Speaker

Ravi Hecht also describes Netanyahu’s appointment of an openly gay ally to the Knesset speakership as a smokescreen.

The appointment “helps Likud members – most of whom abhor the rampant homophobia and see the injustice being done – live with their conscience.”

Critics believe Netanyahu’s planned far-ranging legislative reforms are designed to weaken the judicial system. That would foreseeably assist in the abandonment of the Prime Minister’s own corruption trial.

Meanwhile, Likud’s far-right coalition partners continue to spout anti-gay rhetoric. Some propose ‘religious freedom’ legislation which would allow businesses and doctors to refuse service to specific people based on religious grounds. Where have we heard that before?

Ravi Hecht writes that, despite what members of Likud say, the wording of the coalition agreements matters. As she asks, why include provisions for discrimination unless there is an intent to act accordingly?

“They will not change their point of view once in power. This is the public calling they have taken upon themselves – to harass and plot against people who have done them no harm, whatever the price.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.