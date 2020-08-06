‘Nerdy Bear’ – the latest fun tribute from singer Tom Goss

Singer-songwriter Tom Goss never hesitates to celebrate his love of bears in music. His latest release Nerdy Bear is a fun camp celebration with Tom at his flirty best.

Scroll down for Nerdy Bear vid

Tom Goss spoke to Meagan J. Meehan at HVY Journalists about his inspiration for the track.

“I had a friend of mine write me and tell me he had a dream that I wrote a song about a shy nerdy bear. No joke!”

As a member of a Facebook Group called Bears Be Gaming and playing a lot of Nintendo Switch at the time, the idea immediately resonated with the songwriter.

“So, I took the idea, and the Bears Be Gaming inspiration, and ran with it!”

Tom’s music often celebrates his love for bears. Earlier, back in 2013, he released Bears. Then last year, he brought out the delightfully titled Round in All the Right Places.

Nerdy Bear pays tributes to Geek Bears — the bears who enjoy video games, sci-fi and like delights.

Tom Goss – Nerdy Bear

Tom Goss

After university Tom Goss attended a Catholic seminary. However, he soon left in pursuit of a music career. He burst out of the closet and in 2010 married his husband, Mike Briggs. His song You Know That I Love You documents his wedding. In addition to his music career, Tom also acts. He starred in 2014’s Out To Kill.

Tom Goss with husband Mike Briggs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Goss (@tomgossmusic) on Jul 15, 2020 at 1:49am PDT

