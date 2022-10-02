Neo-Nazis salute at sick protest against drag queen at youth festival

A dozen neo-Nazis performed Hitler salutes, hurled vile slurs and targeted a drag performer at a family-friendly youth festival in Moonee Ponds in inner Melbourne on Friday.

The group of men staged the vile protest at Queen’s Park, unfurling two banners. One referred to drag queen Belial B’Zarr as “Demon Flesh” while another read “Drag Pedos Groom Kids”.

“We were having an absolutely fab time at Youth Fest today, until neo-Nazis showed up to protest me,” they wrote online.

“They had a wonderful time screaming ‘are there any Jews here’, giving the good ol’ Nazi salute and screaming at me for being ‘demon flesh’.”

B’Zarr went on, “My community has been so essential at this time and the outpouring of love and support has been phenomenal.

“Hate won’t divide us and this act of hatred has only affirmed me in what I do.

“When I started drag I wanted to become the person I wish I had growing up. Standing as my authentic self in the face of those who’d seek to dismantle that makes me feel I’m one step closer to being that person.”

A bunch of fascists have turned up Queen’s Park in Moonee Ponds to protest a drag performer at a school holidays event. They just flashed a Hitler salute after these photos. pic.twitter.com/AFFrNDgP5A — CJ Murrumbeena (@CJMurrumbeena) September 30, 2022

These disgusting humans showed up at a queer-friendly youth event at Queen’s Park, Moonee Ponds today. Their banner states drag performers are pedophiles, and they’ve been giving the Nazi salute. Be a shame if someone identified these sacks of crap !! pic.twitter.com/dn7yI8WYHT — Steph Briese (she/her) (@StephBriese1) September 30, 2022

Councillor slams extremist’s hate speech at family-friendly event

Local Moonee Valley Councillor Rose Iser, who attended the family-friendly festival held during school holidays, condemned the neo-Nazi’s “hateful” protest.

“Unfortunately, the inclusive values embedded in the entertainment attracted hate-speech and intolerance in the form of a handful of extremist protesters,” she said.

“Police did a magnificent job keeping everyone safe from intimidating chants from people who really should have had better things to do on a sunny Friday.

“Thank you to all of the families and staff members who ignored the hate and filled the park with love and laughter, and stayed loud and proud.

“Everyone, of any race, religion, gender identity and sexual orientation, is welcome in the Valley of Moonee.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦎 Belial B’Zarr 🦎 (@belial.bzarr)

‘We cannot ignore this form of extremism’

A Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed officers attended the Neo Nazi protest, which also attracted anti-fascist counter protesters.

“Police were called to an event about 12pm after a group of 12 protesters attended and caused a disruption,” a spokesperson said.

“A counter protest group attended and police were there to ensure no breaches of the peace occurred.

“The event concluded and all parties left the area. No arrests were made.”

Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dr Dvir Abramovich warned anti-semitism, bigotry and white supremacism were on the rise in Victoria.

“We cannot ignore this form of extremism,” he said.

“Our diggers did not sacrifice their lives to defeat the Third Reich so that these Hitler worshippers can openly salute and celebrate Hitler’s murderous legacy without consequence.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.