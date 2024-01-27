Neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell’s Australia Day protest stopped

Neo-Nazis led by Victorian white supremacist and homophobe Thomas Sewell failed to mount an intended Australia Day protest in Sydney yesterday.

Melbourne neo-Nazi Sewell boarded a train with about 61 other men at Artarmon Station. Dressed in black from head to toe and wearing balaclavas, the group immediately attracted attention.

But NSW Police met the train at North Sydney Station and brought the excursion to a halt.

“On arrival, members of the public were directed to leave the train while officers boarded and contained the group of approximately 61 to a few carriages.

“The group all had their faces concealed and were carrying a number of items, including shields and a flag.

“The items were seized by police.”

Police also ordered Thomas Sewell to stay away from Australia Day events in the City of Sydney.

A police officer told Sewell he believed his presence posed a threat to public safety.

“This is based on your ideological links, including your associates, your previous attendance and ideologically motivated public order incidents, your criminal history of assaulting members of the public and your goal of intimidating and provoking people.”

Thomas Sewell:

