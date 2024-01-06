World

Neo-Nazi podcasters off to jail

Christopher Gibbons & Tyrone Patten-Walsh neo-nazi podcasters
Main Images: Met Police

A judge this week sentenced British Neo-Nazi podcasters Christopher Gibbons and Tyrone Patten-Walsh to a combined 15 years in jail.

Police described material broadcast on the podcast as “homophobic, racist, antisemitic, Islamophobic and misogynistic.”

The court heard the podcast was first called Lone Wolf Radio and later Black Wolf Radio.

During their show, Christopher Gibbons and Tyrone Patten-Walsh called for the execution of Prince Harry for treason. The neo-nazi podcasters also made hateful remarks about Harry and Meghan Markle’s mixed-race son Archie.

Metropolitan Police’s  Dominic Murphy said he hoped the sentences sent a message about consequences for those who encourage terrorist activity.

“The material that Gibbons and Patten-Walsh shared is exactly the kind that has the potential to draw vulnerable people — particularly young people — into terrorism.’

Prosecutor Anne Whyte said Christopher Gibbons and Tyrone Patten-Walsh thought they could get away with encouraging listeners to commit violent acts by claiming free speech.

“They are dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists. They thought that if they used the format of a radio show, as good as in plain sight, they could pass off their venture as the legitimate exercise of their freedom of speech.”

Judge Peter Lodder sentenced Christopher Gibbons to eight years for encouraging acts of terrorism and dissemination of terrorist publications. Tyrone Patten-Walsh received seven years for encouraging acts of terrorism.

“The evidence demonstrates that you desire to live in a world dominated by white people, purely for white people,” said the judge.

Neo-Nazi teenage boy who called for hanging of gays dodges jail.

Youth event at Pride Centre axed after neo-Nazi protest threats.

Victorian neo-nazis Thomas Sewell & Jacob Hersant freed.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

thomas sewell jacob hersant
Victorian neo-nazis Thomas Sewell & Jacob Hersant freed
neo-nazi Legacy Boxing Gym thomas sewell campaign against racism & fascism
Melbourne protest against Neo-Nazi recruitment drive
hitler's birthday thomas sewell anti-trans white supremacists
Anti-trans white supremacists celebrate Hitler’s birthday
nazi salute
Call for ban on Nazi Salute ahead of Hobart TERF rally
Neo Nazis staged a sick protest against drag queen at Melbourne youth festival.
Neo-Nazis salute in sick protest against drag queen at youth festival
queensland government premier annastacia palaszczuk nazi flag
Queensland to ban swastikas under new hate crime laws