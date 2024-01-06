Neo-Nazi podcasters off to jail

A judge this week sentenced British Neo-Nazi podcasters Christopher Gibbons and Tyrone Patten-Walsh to a combined 15 years in jail.

Police described material broadcast on the podcast as “homophobic, racist, antisemitic, Islamophobic and misogynistic.”

The court heard the podcast was first called Lone Wolf Radio and later Black Wolf Radio.

During their show, Christopher Gibbons and Tyrone Patten-Walsh called for the execution of Prince Harry for treason. The neo-nazi podcasters also made hateful remarks about Harry and Meghan Markle’s mixed-race son Archie.

Metropolitan Police’s Dominic Murphy said he hoped the sentences sent a message about consequences for those who encourage terrorist activity.

“The material that Gibbons and Patten-Walsh shared is exactly the kind that has the potential to draw vulnerable people — particularly young people — into terrorism.’

Prosecutor Anne Whyte said Christopher Gibbons and Tyrone Patten-Walsh thought they could get away with encouraging listeners to commit violent acts by claiming free speech.

“They are dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists. They thought that if they used the format of a radio show, as good as in plain sight, they could pass off their venture as the legitimate exercise of their freedom of speech.”

Judge Peter Lodder sentenced Christopher Gibbons to eight years for encouraging acts of terrorism and dissemination of terrorist publications. Tyrone Patten-Walsh received seven years for encouraging acts of terrorism.

“The evidence demonstrates that you desire to live in a world dominated by white people, purely for white people,” said the judge.

