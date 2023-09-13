Neo Nazi plan to infiltrate councils exposed in Busselton

Australian neo nazis are following the American blueprint for taking over local government by stealth. Former Senator Brian Greig has exposed the secret plans of Stephen Wells, a candidate for the council in Busselton, WA.

The Busselton council election will occur on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Stephen Wellss describes himself on his nomination form as someone who understands the lives of many different people.

“[I] am well suited to represent the views of all the residents of our community.”

But Wells sings a different tune when he talks to his fellow extremists.

Footage unearthed by Brian Greig shows Wells boasting about hiding his extreme agenda until after his election.

Global homo bullshit

“Most people don’t know who I am. I only need 2,000 votes from doorknocking.”

Then he says he can launch into opposing “the global homo bullshit’.

Stephen Wells also encouraged other far-right extremists to run in council elections.

“Once in local government, hardly anyone will pay attention to what you are doing.”

It’s a similar tactic to that of the American far right. Extremists stand for election to library boards, for example, and then push for restrictions that would not survive a popular vote.

In Australia, we’ve seen allegations of the religious right branch stacking in the Victorian Liberal Party and Queensland’s LNP to get their favoured candidates into Parliament.

Despite his racism, anti-semitism, misogyny, and anti-LGBTQIA+ rants, Stephen Wells believed he could fly under the radar.

“Nobody knows you’re a racist and anti-Semite. Nobody knows anything about you. You’re just a local person. Standing for council. Just talk about local issues. And you can talk about all the things that have nothing to do with what you really want to get in for. I want to see people with our profile standing up…you don’t need to tell them all of your nationalist views. And you get elected!”

He obviously didn’t count on Brian Greig. Wells looks a very unlikely prospect for election now.

