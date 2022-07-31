Neil Patrick Harris got final approval of dick pic in new Netflix show

Neil Patrick Harris has revealed his hands-on approach to picking out a penis photo for his character in new Netflix comedy Uncoupled.

Harris plays the protagonist of the new series, a gay man adjusting to life after a 17-year-long relationship comes to an end.

And the star has discussed a particular scene in the series in which his character, Michael, adds an all-important photo to his gay app profile.

Harris has shared the very hard work that went into choosing the “angle, girth and manscapery” of the photo.

“Not only did I get approval, I was asked to choose said dick, which is harder than you think. No pun intended,” he said.

Harris told the New York Post that one of the options on offer for the scene included “a flaccid latex phallus that was left in my dressing room.”

However, after inspection, the actor decided the prosthetic wasn’t suitable. He said he just wanted something that looked more realistic.

“It was not okay because I’m more proud of Michael’s member than something that is mass-produced, that you can purchase online,” he said.

“We started looking through photos of people who have taken pics of their dongs in locker rooms.

“And you had to find the right angle and girth and manscapery.”

Ultimately, Harris said he was satisfied with the one chosen for the scene.

“I think we found the right mix. I’m proud of what I’m packing downstairs,” he said.

Neil Patrick Harris’ Uncoupled is streaming on Netflix

The 49-year-old actor plays a newly-single gay man thrown into the modern dating scene after a 17-year relationship.

Among the challenges Michael must navigate is creating an eye-catching dating app profile.

“You need a dick pic. You won’t get anywhere on this without one,” his friend Stanley warns.

Michael then tries to find the optimal vantage point in a public locker room.

Uncoupled is from Sex and the City creator Darren Star and Modern Family writer and producer Jeffrey Richman.

“Uncoupled is a passion project for both of us,” the pair said.

“It’s given us the opportunity to write a bittersweet romantic comedy from the perspective of a gay man.

“While the world is specific, we believe the themes of love, loss, and reinvention will be relatable to everyone.”

Uncoupled is streaming on Netflix now.

