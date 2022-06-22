Neil Patrick Harris begins filming for Doctor Who

Neil Patrick Harris has been announced as the latest addition to the Doctor Who universe.

The television star is the newest LGBTQIA+ star announced to join the cast.

And he’s set to play the biggest villain yet.

Neil Patrick Harris in Doctor Who

Neil Patrick Harris has come a long way from his days as Doogie Howser.

And after years of being known as Barney on How I Met You Mother the actor is branching out.

Recently the trailer dropped for his new show Uncoupled.

Now he has been announced as part of the Doctor Who universe.

In an Instagram post dropped last week he revealed his dramatic new look for his appearance on the show.

“My current gig. Never looked more dashing. Thank you for inviting me into your Whoniverse @russelltdavies63” he captioned the post.

“I’ll try my hardest to do my worst. This doctor has no idea what’s in store. And even if he does… who cares?”

In response showrunner Russell T Davies welcome the star on Instagram.

“Neil Patrick Harris, welcome to Cardiff! Playing the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced.”

At this stage it is unclear as to which doctor Harris will be playing alongside.

Limited details of his involvement and filming have been released.

A new era for Doctor Who

2022 has proven to be quite a queer year for Doctor Who.

Earlier this year fans cheered as the current Doctor Jodie Whittaker confirmed her love for female companion Yaz.

In May it was revealed that Ncuti Gatwa, star of Sex Education, would be the incoming Doctor Who.

Ncuti currently plays the very gay Eric Effiong in the hit Netflix program.

Following the announcement it was revealed that trans actress Yasmin Finney would also join the show.

Finney is known for her role in the hit new show Heartstopper.

For the moment details about the involvement of Harris, Gatwa and Finney are still under wraps.

It is expected further details will be revealed later this year.