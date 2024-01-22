Neil McLucas to join Sportsman Hotel’s Drag Hall of Fame

The Sportsman Hotel team will host a special ceremony honouring the Brisbane gay bar’s “irreplaceable” owner Neil McLucas as Sporties adds him to the Drag Hall of Fame next month.

Each year, Sporties honours local personalities for their lifetime contributions to Queensland’s drag scene and LGBTQIA+ community. Each Drag Hall of Famer is up on the wall of the Lounge Bar of the Sportsman Hotel, which is Brisbane’s home of drag.

On February 10, the team will induct two more living legends into the Hall of Fame – Neil McLucas (above, front) and legendary showgirl Kelly Roberts.

Neil, 89, is a Brisbane icon and the proud owner and manager of some of the city’s earliest gay bars, hosting decades of drag queens.

In 2019, he celebrated the Sportsman’s 30th birthday. He recalled the pub’s early days and described Sporties’ as “a special place we could go to and say that we’re home.”

“We were beaten into the ground by Premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen and the attitudes of the time,” Neil said.

“We couldn’t do a lot of things. I wanted to make certain we had a place we could go. Any day and night of the week, we could feel at home.

“People ostracised from birth families could find their own family at Sporties and know they were safe and valued inside our walls.”

Drag Hall of Fame ceremony on February 10

Drag Hall of Famer Miss Synthetique will host the 2024 induction ceremony at the Sportsman Hotel on February 10 from 10pm. Miss Sporties 2023 Maxi-Bon will also perform.

Previous inductees into the Sportsman Hotel’s Drag Hall of Fame include Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke, Dame Liz Taylor, Miss Synthetique, Wanda D’Parke, Betty Nature, Trixie Onassis, Yana Michelle, producer Gavin Anthony, Candy Surprise, Malika, Ella Va’lay, Tara Ra Boom Deay, Sue Wridge, Hazel La Belle, Iona Toyboy, Sasha Trajik-Mole, Toye de Wilde, Lucy Lockjaw and Tamara Tonite.

