Neighbours reboot to introduce lesbian mums to Ramsay Street

A new lesbian couple with kids is moving to Ramsay Street in the upcoming Neighbours reboot.

The Australian soap’s big revival starts on Network 10 and Prime Vide in September.

Wives Cara and Remi (Sara West and Naomi Rukavina), and sons JJ and Dex (Riley Bryant and Marley Williams), make up the new Varga-Murphy family.

They’ll make their first appearance on the soap when it’s brought back to life in September.

Actress Sara West, who plays Cara, said she’s loving being part of the “new Neighbours legacy”.

“Cara has a bold, impassioned love for her family and I love that her intentions have, so far, always been good,” she said.

“I hope having the Varga-Murphy’s on tele will help better reflect the beautiful LGBTQIA+ community that I’m proud to be a part of.”

The Neighbours revival will also welcome back a whole lot of familiar faces.

Lesbian couple Chloe and Elly and trans character Mackenzie, played by Georgie Stone, will return.

After Kylie Minogue and Margot Robbie filmed for the show’s big finale last July, Network 10 and Amazon announced just months later they would bring it back.

For several months Neighbours has filmed new episodes in Melbourne. The show is back on Australian screens in September on Network 10 and Prime Video.

