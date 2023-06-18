Neighbours’ brilliant move after couple’s pride doormat defaced

A lesbian couple whose rainbow doormat was covered with black paint by a homophobic vandal say their neighbours reacted by ordering their own and gradually filling the street with rainbows.

Susie and her wife moved to their street in Bristol in England only recently. For Pride Month this month, the couple put the rainbow doormat at the front door.

When the doormat was quickly stolen, they simply replaced it and glued the new one to the porch so it couldn’t be taken.

But the homophobic vandals returned, this time with a can of spray paint. Susie and her wife found their new doormat had been spray-painted black.

“It felt really horrible and invasive,” Susie told the Bristol Post.

“It felt like we were a bit unsafe in our own home. We’d only recently moved here, and it felt personal.

“We weren’t sure if the theft was just random, but clearly someone didn’t like it and actually came back with a spray can.”

‘From just our rainbow doormat, there’s now going to be loads’

Susie asked her neighbours if they’d experienced similar vandalism, and when they said they hadn’t she felt even worse. But they were immediately supported by their neighbours.

“Everyone was really shocked and we’ve had such great messages,” she explained.

“People coming round to say how disgusted they were someone would do this. Everyone has said that’s not what this street is like.”

And when their neighbours found out what happened, they had a brilliant response: put out their own rainbow-striped pride doormats.

Susie told the outlet a lot of the neighbours were getting their own colourful mats in solidarity.

“So from just our rainbow doormat, there’s now going to be loads,” she said.

“That will be a really nice thing for us, to go out and walk down the street and see that there’s this support.”

