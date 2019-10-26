Nearly 200,000 join first Taiwan Pride since same-sex marriage

Up to 200,000 people joined Taiwan Pride celebrations yesterday. Organisers said people came to Taipei from all over Asia. It was the first Pride march since the island became the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage in May this year.

The change to the law came after activist Chi Chia-wei and the Taipei civic authorities challenged the ban on same-sex marriage in the island’s constitutional court.

Despite a win in the court, conservative political parties and Christian groups strongly opposed changing the marriage laws. A referendum also failed to endorse the change.

However, the government deemed the referendum insufficient reason to defy the constitution and passed legislation in May this year.

Chi Chia-wei described the Taiwan Pride march as a celebration of that victory.

We used to be worried and fearful, but we’ve accomplished it. So we’re all joining the Pride parade with joy.

Although mainland China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, the island remains self-ruled and relatively liberal. President Tsai-Ing-wen and her ruling party supported the event which ended outside her palatial Baroque-style Presidential Office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Zhang 张晨 🐻🇹🇭🇹🇼 (@peter_zhang12) on Oct 26, 2019 at 7:57am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Micha (@michabkk) on Oct 26, 2019 at 7:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Hsiao (@al_hsiao) on Oct 26, 2019 at 6:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 李承翰 (@hann0228) on Oct 26, 2019 at 3:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taiwan Tourismusbüro (@taiwanurlaub) on Oct 26, 2019 at 12:12am PDT

A sea of people on the last leg of the #TaiwanPride parade. 🇹🇼🏳️‍🌈 #臺灣同志遊行 pic.twitter.com/luHGCSyaCc — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) October 26, 2019

