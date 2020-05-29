NB: Double-check address when hired for broomstick roleplay

A New South Wales judge found a man charged with entering a home intending to intimidate while armed with an offensive weapon not guilty. The man was one a pair who went to the wrong address after being hired via Facebook for a sexual fantasy involving broomstick roleplay.

According to statements entered at the trial, a man in Western NSW hired two other men via Facebook to provide a sexual fantasy. A police officer stated the man had a “history and proclivity for engaging the services of people” for such fantasies.

This man’s particular proclivity was to be tied up and have a broomstick rubbed around his underwear.

Judge Sean Grant said the man was willing to pay handsomely for sexual gratification.

“He was willing to pay $5,000 if it was ‘really good’.”

Did you order some broomstick roleplay?

After coming to a satisfactory arrangement on Facebook, the client sent the two men his address. However, he later moved and forwarded an updated address.

Despite that, the two men hired for the fantasy went with a driver to the street where the client previously lived. But wait… there’s more… they went to the wrong house on that street.

The occupant of the house they entered woke up and saw light coming from the lounge room. He assumed a friend who visited daily for coffee had come early.

“Bugger off,” he called out, “It’s too early.”

He then heard a voice asking his name. He turned on the bedside light, took off his sleep apnoea mask and saw two men standing beside his bed. Both men carried machetes, though pointed at the floor in a non-threatening manner.

When he told them his name, they apologised, shook his hand, and left.

He then called the police.

Undaunted, the two men and their driver then proceeded to the correct address.

Is that a machete in your pants or are you just excited about the $5,000?

When they arrived there, the client noticed one of the men had the machete in his pants and told him not to bring it into the house. The men left their machetes in the car.

After their great big adventure, it appears interest in proceeding with the broomstick roleplay dissipated.

The client cooked the men breakfast and one of them fell asleep on a couch. Soon after, the police arrived.

In court, the charged man’s lawyer said his client never entered the first house intent on criminal behaviour.

“It was a commercial agreement to tie up and stroke a semi-naked man in his underpants with a broom.”

The judge agreed.

“They carried the machetes either as a prop or something to use in that fantasy.

“The fantasy was unscripted and there was discretion as to how it would be carried out.”

Judge Grant described the night’s events as a ‘lawful plan to carry out a sexual fantasy’.

