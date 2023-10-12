Navigating the end of a life

A well planned funeral can be a vibrant and joyful means of honouring a loved one, according to Over The Rainbow Funerals' Ben Gibson.

WORDS Ben Gibson

Why do we have funerals, you might ask? Funerals can be a significant part of the healing journey after losing someone close to you. They’re gatherings of community to pay tribute and cherish the memory of a unique life lived.

In recent times, there’s been a growing awareness of the importance of inclusive funeral services that embrace the rich tapestry of our communities.

This article delves into the world of inclusive funerals and highlights how Over The Rainbow Funerals Co. (OTF) is leading the way in crafting personalised funeral experiences that honour LGBTIQA+ individuals and their beautifully diverse lives.

Embracing LGBTIQA+ Diversity

At OTR, we truly understand the need for creating safe and welcoming spaces for LGBTIQA+ individuals and their families during times of grief and loss.

We believe that funerals can be held in any setting that reflects the unique life and personality of your loved ones.

Whether it’s a nightclub, a private home, or a serene beach, OTR ensures that LGBTIQA+ individuals have the freedom to create a ceremony that truly resonates with their lives.

Champagne Toasts and Glittering Ceremonies

Inclusive funerals are not confined to traditional sombre affairs. We encourage families to celebrate the lives of their loved ones in a way that feels genuine and true to them.

For those who appreciate a touch of opulence, we can organise champagne celebrations, providing friends and family with an opportunity to raise a glass and toast to the cherished memories shared with the departed.

Moreover, our glitter ceremonies offer a vibrant and joyful means of honouring an individual’s unique personality and contributions.

Educating and Empowering

Here at OTR, we’re committed to empowering families by offering guidance on funeral planning and LGBTIQA+ resources.

This includes assistance with legal matters like wills and estates, advanced care planning, as well as information on support networks and counselling services.

Through these resources, we aim to ensure that families are equipped with the knowledge and support they need to navigate the end-of-life experience confidently and with ease.

The Language of Colours

Colours can hold a profound significance in setting the tone of a funeral ceremony.

OTR acknowledges the importance of incorporating colours that hold meaning for the LGBTIQA+ community.

Whether it’s your flag or any other colour that symbolises an individual’s identity, including these colours can create an emotionally meaningful experience for everyone in attendance.



Ben Gibson is a Funeral Director, End of Life Doula and Celebrant

www.overtherainbowfunerals.com.au NSW – 02 7205 4130 QLD – 07 5681 1922

