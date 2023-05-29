Navigate the car buying process like a pro: expert advice and tips

Did you know that Australians bought 11.2 million cars over the last decade? That’s almost one new car per two people in the entire country! Though many will fall in love with their motor (I’m sure you know a few), some will regret their purchase afterward – or even fall prey to scammers.

If you’re new to car buying or need a refresher in the modern information age, here is how you can navigate the car buying process like a pro, using tips and advice from the experts who do it on the regular.

Research and your budget: the first part of car buying

When you have decided to upgrade your car, you’ll need to set a budget.

How much can you afford each month? Don’t forget to add fuel/electricity, registration, and insurance.

Don’t just buy something that’s flashy or hot right now – it could come back to bite you (and not in a good way.)

You need to balance being practical, having creature comforts, and suiting your lifestyle – are you just driving it to work or going on longer trips?

That is, unless you want to lease, which is a whole other story.

Car finance options

You can get behind the wheel two ways – with a car loan or a lease. A loan means you pay the car off in bits until you own it outright.

A lease gives you access to a car for a set period, at which point you either pay a residual or hand it back to the lender.

Leases usually include maintenance, but you also need to keep the car in good nick.

To find out how much you can spend, you need to use a car loan calculator.

You will require the loan period, the interest rate, and the total loan amount, excluding any deposits you might have. You can also use these for leases.

According to comparison site Savvy, approaching a reliable, trusted broker that can help you find many different loans from a panel of banks and lenders can save you a lot of money in interest, especially when your bank will give you their plain vanilla loans that try to suit everyone (no one likes vanilla, right?)

Test drives and inspections – and spotting scams

Just like the catfisher who used lighting and angles to emphasise what he actually didn’t have, scammers work in much the same way.

“Sellers” say they’re going to relocate abroad and offer prices that are “too good to be true.” If you can’t reach out and touch it? No thanks.

If you’re buying second hand (or even through a dealer) insist on a test drive and a third-party inspection.

If they get a bit squeamish when you ask – bail! To be super sure, run every used car you have eyes on through the Personal Property Securities Register.

Negotiation and purchase

You can gain an upper hand in negotiation by applying for your car loan in advance, known as pre-approval.

Your broker can help you with that – and it gives you a price ceiling. If the dealer wants your cashola, that’s your limit.

Another tactic to get a good deal is timing. If you can wait, visiting dealers during EOFY, at the end of the year, will usually get you the best price.

This can also apply at the end of each month as dealers aim to hit their sales targets – though be warned – in the post pandemic world of still disrupted supply chains, you may have to consider an ex-demo model or whatever they have on the lot, in order to secure a better deal.

Budgeting, research, and being prepared with finance means you can drive a great deal on a car – a bit of homework goes a long way!

