Naveen Andrews joins season two of Last King of the Cross

British actor Naveen Andrews, best known for his role in the television series Lost, has been revealed as the actor who will play the antagonist role in the second series of Last King of the Cross.

Andrews will play Ray Kinnock, a Darlinghurst nightclub boss who goes head to head with John Ibrahim when he expands his business empire into Oxford Street in the 1990s.

Kinnock appears to be a wholly fictional character but in real life John Ibrahim bought DCMs (Don’t Cry Mama) and then eight more venues along Oxford Street in the space of a year.

Also joining the show are Luke Arnold (Scrublands, INXS: Never Tear Us Apart) and Matuse (The Fall Guy, Furiosa), who will play “Dean Taylor” and “Benny,”, two new drug gang bosses bent on bringing their trade into John’s clubs.

Paramount Australia’s Creative Advisor Drama, Rick Maier made the announcement to Deadline earlier today, saying, “Going up against the Ibrahims on screen is no easy task.”

“Naveen promises to give Lincoln and Claude a run for their money. He’s a brilliant actor, and a fantastic inclusion for series two.

“The addition of Luke and Matuse, only add weight to the feeling that this is the hottest ticket in town for actors keen to join this red hot ensemble. They will be terrific.”

“Naveen is a highly respected and celebrated actor who has captivated audiences with stunning performances in major hits such as Lost, The English Patient, Bride and Prejudice and more recently The Dropout,” added Mark Fennessy from producer Helium Pictures.

“A massive addition to Last King of The Cross, as our primary antagonist, he brings a delicious mix of cool and class to a diverse and multi-talented cast.”

Season two of Last King of the Cross is currently filming at locations across Sydney.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.