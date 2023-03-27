Nathan Lane has recalled the moment The Birdcage co-star Robin Williams “swooped in” to “protect” him from having to out himself on TV in 1996.

That year, he and Nathan Lane played a gay couple who own a drag club in The Birdcage, the US rework of La Cage Aux Folles.

To promote the movie, Nathan and Robin appeared together on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Recalling the interview, Nathan told US program Today he was “terrified” because it was his first major film role and he just wasn’t “prepared at all” to talk about his sexuality.

“I certainly wasn’t ready to go from table-to-table and tell them all I was gay. I finally got a big part in a movie and I didn’t want to make it about my sexuality.

Nathan said he “just wanted to do good work, and hoped that people would like it.”

However the actor said the elephant in the room was “sort of unavoidable because of the nature of the film and character.”

He said he doesn’t think Oprah was trying to out him in the interview, but he wasn’t ready.

“I said to Robin beforehand, ‘I’m not prepared. I’m so scared of going out there and talking to Oprah. I’m not prepared to discuss that I’m gay on national television, I’m not ready.’

“He said, ‘Oh, it’s alright, don’t worry about it. We don’t have to talk about it. We won’t talk about it.”

But Oprah did want to talk about it, putting Nathan Lane on the spot during the interview.

“So then, of course [Oprah] was like, ‘How come you’re so good at that girlie stuff? Are you worried about being typecast?’” Nathan recalled.

“And then Robin sort of swoops in and diverts Oprah and goes off on a tangent and protects me, because he was a saint.

“Robin was just the greatest person. Just such a beautiful, sensitive soul and so kind and generous to me.”

Robin Williams tragically died nine years ago.

Nathan Lane and husband celebrate 25 years together

In 1997, Oprah would appear in Ellen DeGeneres’ highly-publicised coming out episode of her sitcom.

“I just wasn’t ready to do that,” Nathan said.

“It’s great that everyone now feels comfortable. But homophobia is alive and well and there are plenty of gay people who are still hiding.”

In February, Nathan Lane told The View he and his husband Devlin Elliott have been together for 25 years. They married in 2018.

“He’s the greatest person in the world and I couldn’t get through my life without him,” the actor said.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.