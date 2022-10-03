Nath Valvo reveals adorably low-key marriage proposal by fiancé Cody

Comedian Nath Valvo is getting married to his partner Cody soon, and has talked about the cute moment his partner proposed at home “mid-rissole”.

Nath and Cody (above) have been together for nine years, and the gay funnyman told The Project that movies and TV had created big expectations for the big question.

“I feel that the movies and TV have made proposals so memorable, with rain and poetry [and] doves,” Nath said.

“Cody proposed to me in the kitchen while making rissoles – I’m going to tear up!

“He was making his rissoles for the week because he’s a nerd alert. He was mid-rissole in the kitchen. It was Sunday afternoon. He asked me while cooking.

“No ring or anything, because he knows I’m very picky and I need to choose things.

“I’m a bit of a control freak, and so I get to choose the ring eventually. So Kmart, here I come!”

Nath explained the couple are planning to tie the knot in January. But the comedian explained the pair have made a tough call not to allow plus-ones at the wedding.

“My family’s too big, they’re huge. So many cousins. The Valvos love to root,” he said.

“The venue isn’t very big and we had to be very tight with numbers.

“We had to take off partners, people’s partners that we’ve never met… we’ve taken them off the list.

“The partners that aren’t invited, they’re so happy. They’re so stoked. Who wants to be dragged along to their partner’s friend’s wedding?”

Nath Valvo and fiance Cody first met ’16 years ago as twinks’

Nath Valvo announced his and Cody’s engagement on Instagram earlier this year. The comedian shared a collection of throwback photos of the pair over the years after they met “16 years ago as twinks”.

“Cody and I are getting married. Lol,” Nath wrote.

“From meeting 16 years ago as twinks to leaving the friend zone 9 years ago to saying yes to marriage in the kitchen making rissoles yesterday. Iconic.”

Nath Valvo is a regular on Australian TV and in December is hosting Just For Laughs Australia: Live at the Sydney Opera House.

The comedian wrote an episode of comedy anthology series Summer Love that screened on ABC last week, featuring a gay couple on an anniversary getaway.

Yay. 1st time writing for TV w @jaymasciulli A gay rom-com, a threesome & an explosion. You’re welcome, Australia!

9 PM tomorrow @ABCTV @butlerandhope ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CbNF5q4llE — Nath Valvo (@nathvalvo) September 27, 2022

