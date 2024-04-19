Nate Byrne joined Play School and wants a Bluey role next

ABC News Breakfast weather presenter Nate Byrne has announced he’ll appear on ABC kids TV favourite Play School.

The meteorologist shared a video of himself from the set of the long-running show and explained he was there for a “Science Time” segment.

“Dream. Come. True,” Nate wrote on Twitter X.

“I’m so excited, it’s like bonus Play School but you get to do really cool experiments, and I get to be a part of it,” a clearly very excited Nate added.

“I haven’t seen Little Ted or Jemima yet, but I’m sure they won’t be too late for rehearsals!”

The ABC presenters’ followers congratulated him, with one also suggesting what Nate needed to do next.

“You have really made it on Australian Television when you score a role on Play School,” the follower wrote, adding the “next step” was a voice role on another home-grown ABC kids TV juggernaut – Bluey.

Nate replied, “This is my next goal… There’s weather in the Blueyverse after all!”

ABC, make this happen!

I’M GOING TO BE IN PLAYSCHOOL!!! pic.twitter.com/9v55xdRwyZ — Nate Byrne (@SciNate) April 17, 2024

This is my next goal… There's weather in the Blueyverse after all! 🤞🤞 — Nate Byrne (@SciNate) April 17, 2024

Nate Byrne, who is a meteorologist and a former Naval officer, joined ABC News Breakfast in 2017.

In 2020, Nate joined the ABC’s first Mardi Gras Parade float and is a regular at both the Sydney event and the regional Victorian queer festival ChillOut.

