Nate Byrne celebrates opening of this year’s ChillOut Festival

Australia’s biggest and longest-running country queer pride event, ChillOut Festival, has officially begun, drawing 25,000 to Daylesford in regional Victoria.

The 26th annual ChillOut is celebrating more than 55 events over five days during the Labour Day long weekend.

On Thursday night (March 9), locals gathered at Daylesford Town Hall for opening night. Ambassador Sally Goldner flicked the switch and turned on Town Hall’s rainbow lights that will shine all festival.

ChillOut ambassador and much-loved ABC weather presenter Nate Byrne shared the moment to Instagram.

“It’s official: ChillOut has begun!” he wrote.

“The Town Hall is the heart of regional centres, and it’s always a lovely moment when this one dons its rainbow outfit.”

Nate Byrne first went to the regional pride festival a few years ago, and last year became a ChillOut ambassador.

“ChillOut definitely feels warmer, more intimate and much more community based,” Nate told us.

“All pride events aim to build and support the queer community. But Daylesford has a much a different vibe, because the entire town gets on board.

“The entire town is always a very queer-friendly place. But especially during ChillOut there’s such a party vibe that’s still relaxed in a way that you don’t quite get in the city.

“So often for gay people, the city has been the place that you run away to for safety and protection.

“It’s amazing to see that there’s now a regional town that looks after not only it’s queer community, but the queer youth also, so openly and with so much love.”

Big Rainbow provides ChillOut festival photo ops

During ChillOut, every shop window in town is decked out in rainbows and wings. The theme for 2023 is “Find your Wings”, encouraging all LGBTQIA+ people to “find themselves, their people, their voice, and their community.”

Hepburn Shire Mayor Cr Brian Hood said the community was proud to “have more same-sex households than any shire in Melbourne”.

“We encourage the community to get out and experience some of the fantastic events throughout ChillOut,” Hood said.

Last year, Daylesford was picked as the new home for Tinder’s Big Rainbow, Australia’s newest “big” landmark.

The Big Rainbow is at its new home of Victoria Park, offering a perfect spot for a festival photo op.

ChillOut Festival runs until Monday (March 13) in Daylesford. Find out more at the website.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.