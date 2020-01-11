Natalie Cook: 2032 Olympics bid athlete ambassador

Queensland Sports Minister Mick de Brenni yesterday announced the appointment of five-time Olympian Natalie Cook as Athlete Ambassador for the 2032 Olympics bid. Natalie won gold at the Sydney Olympics in beach volleyball. In 2012, she also became the first Australian woman to compete at five Olympic Games.

The minister described Natalie Cook to the Courier Mail as the best person “to energise our elite athletes and inspire them to the podium at Tokyo in six months.”

Mr. de Brenni said, “Nat is an Australian sports legend, whose achievements make us extremely proud, not only because of wins like the gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics but because of her unwavering commitment to promoting sport both here and overseas.”

Natalie will take the role of Executive Director of Elite Success and Partnerships at the Queensland Academy of Sport.

The appointment comes as part of the Activate! Queensland 2019-20029 strategy. The ten-year strategy aims to encourage more Queenslanders to make physical activity part of their way of life. Minister de Brenni said the strategy also aimed for more elite success for Queensland sportspersons.

“We’re investing $44.5 million over three years to deliver innovative high-performance programs to give our athletes a competitive edge.”

Natalie married fellow beach volleyballer Canadian Sarah Maxwell in 2008 and again in 2018. Their first wedding took place in New Zealand. Following the same-sex marriage postal vote, the couple decided to do it all over again. They said they wished to honour the people who put themselves on the front line during the vote.

Also making their second wedding special was the presence of their young daughter.

Since retiring from Olympic competition, Natalie set up her own beach volleyball business. She is also a popular motivational speaker.

