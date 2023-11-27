Natalie Bassingthwaighte took her girlfriend out to her gig

Natalie Bassingthwaighte has shared photos of her and her girlfriend hand-in-hand at the singer’s concert in Melbourne at the weekend.

The Rogue Traders frontwoman first spoke about her new partner earlier in the month. She said she was in a “beautiful” new relationship “with a woman who makes my heart smile and makes me happy.” Nat chose not to name her partner at the time.

On Saturday night, Natalie Bassingthwaighte was one of the support acts for Christina Aguilera at her big gig at Flemington Racecourse.

Nat took the stage to perform with bandmate James Ash before Christina’s headliner set at the one-off Melbourne concert.

The next day, the singer shared a big compilation of pictures and footage from the day on her Instagram. Among them were sweet clips of her and her new partner happily holding hands and walking through the grounds, according to the Herald Sun.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte ‘feels liberated’

Natalie Bassingthwaighte’s new relationship began after the singer split from her ex, Rogue Traders bandmate Cameron McGlinchey.

She recently told the Something To Talk About podcast she struggled with the media interest in both her separation and her new relationship.

“I wanted to be able to do it in my own time and speak my truth when I was ready,” she said of coming out.

“Look, I get journalism. And I’ve been supported so much over the years. But I felt this particular time, backed into a corner a bit.

“I wasn’t outed, but the threat was there.

“It’s terrifying and it’s debilitating because you’re waiting for someone to snap a picture of you and make it salacious.”

Nat said she was very grateful for her ex-husband’s advice about navigating her fear of revealing her new same-sex relationship.

“He said, ‘It’s okay. This is your truth and you now have to sit in it and stand in it and own it,'” Natalie recalled.

“Now I can speak from my own mouth, on my own truth, and that feels rewarding. We’re in a good space. It feels liberating.”

