Natalie Bassingthwaighte comes out

Rogue Traders singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte has spoken about her beautiful new relationship with a woman “who makes my heart smile and makes me happy.”

The singer spoke about her new relationship in an interview with the Something To Talk About podcast.

The relationship began after she split from second husband and Rogue Traders bandmate Cameron McGlinchey.

Natalie told the podcast the couple stayed quiet about their amicable split in the face of overwhelming media interest.

“[I got a] phone call. I’d been waiting for it to happen, but [was] trying to protect our inner sanctum for so long, trying to navigate grief and really sit in it and feel it all. It hurts, trying to navigate what the next bits look like, especially as a couple who have two children, who work together.”

Outing threat

Sadly, in the year 2023, Natalie Bassingthwaighte said she stared down a media threat to out her.

“I wanted to be able to do it in my own time and speak my truth when I was ready… Look I get journalism. And I’ve been supported so much over the years. But I felt this particular time, backed into a corner a bit.

“You know ‘Give me a quote or we’re going to print the story. We know that you’re in a new relationship with a woman – we know who she is – we won’t talk about that but will you give us a quote?’

“I wasn’t outed, but the threat was there.”

The singer said sought advice from her former husband about how to get over her terror of revealing her new same-sex relationship.

“I rang Cam and I was hysterical. And he said, ‘It’s OK. This is your truth and you now have to sit in it and stand in it and own it.’ So to have that support from him has been nothing short of beautiful, and I’m very grateful for it.”

Natalie Bassingthwaighte said her new relationship was “with a woman who makes my heart smile and makes me happy.”

She chose not to publicly identify her new partner.

