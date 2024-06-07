Nat Bassingthwaighte marks anniversary with Pride Month post

Natalie Bassingthwaighte her celebrated her one-year anniversary with her partner Pip Loth with a Pride Month post this week.

The Rogue Traders frontwoman went public with her relationship with Pip late last year.

On Wednesday (June 5), Nat shared a heartfelt tribute to her partner to mark their special occasion.

“A year ago today I asked if you would be my girlfriend. It’s been a wild ride,” she wrote.

“We have swam to the depths of the ocean and together made our way to the surface. Time and time again. We have climbed the highest of mountains and stumbled along the way.

“I am better because of you! Thank you for continuously showing up for me. Te amo.”

Nat wrote the tribute on a photo of the couple together. She earlier shared the same photo with the simple caption “Happy Month of Pride” to celebrate Pride Month, recognised in June every year.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte first opened up about her same-sex relationship in November last year. She later shared a photo of her and her partner Pip Loth together on social media.

Last year, Nat first shared she was in a “beautiful” new relationship “with a woman who makes my heart smile and makes me happy.”

Pip, a stage manager from Brisbane who uses they/them pronouns, worked with Nat on the Melbourne production of Alanis Morrisette musical Jagged Little Pill back in 2021.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte has recently toured with her Rogue Traders bandmate James Ash. The duo headlined the ChillOut Festival in Daylesford in regional Victoria in March this year.

