Celebrities

Nat Bass hopes to shake it off at Debutante Ball

nat bass johnnie walker debutante ball
Natalie Bassingthwaighte Instagram

Natalie Bassingthwaighte talks in a new interview about the emotional impact of coming out. Nat Bass will perform at the Johnnie Walker Mardi Gras Debutante Ball at Kinselas in Sydney on February 22.

Nat told Nick Bond at News that the Johnnie Walker Debutante Ball is for people just like her.

“I have been to Mardi Gras many times – I’ve even headlined. But now I definitely feel like a first-timer. I’ve done so many queer events for many years, but it feels different this time.”

Natalie says she still feels fragile two months after coming out.

Despite the surge of joy as she was welcomed into the queer community, she and her loved ones also experienced unnecessary negativity.

The experience veered into ridiculousness when the Daily Mail outed the wrong person as Nat’s new partner.

Meanwhile, some believed it was their business that Pip Loth, Nat’s actual partner, uses they/them pronouns.

At the time Nat stated clearly and publicly that haters could back off. She wasn’t interested in negativity around her relationship or sexuality.

Although still dealing with the aftermatch of coming out, she’s looking forward to Mardi Gras and ‘shaking it off’.

“All of that has played out since I did the article, and I’m still dealing with it. The fear hasn’t left my body. It’s still in there. So I’m hoping that this event will let me be able to shake it off with everyone else.”

Mardi Gras first-timers can enter to attend the Johnnie Walker Mardi Gras Debutante Ball in Sydney on February 22, with Nat Bass performing. Entries close Friday, January 26.

The Nat Bass Comin Out Journey:

Natalie Bassingthwaighte comes out.

Natalie Bassingthwaighte and new partner Pip go Insta-official.

‘Stop’: Natalie Bassingthwaighte blasts trolls and tabloids.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Gay ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt
Tributes after death of gay ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt
Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Pip Loth
‘Stop’: Natalie Bassingthwaighte blasts trolls and tabloids
Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Pip Loth in an Instagram photo
Natalie Bassingthwaighte and new partner Pip go Insta-official
coming out
Coming Out mattered, matters and will always matter
rogue traders Natalie Bassingthwaighte
Natalie Bassingthwaighte comes out
Basketballer Isaac Humphries is a light green shirt is smiling broadly at the camera. coming out.
Basketballer Isaac Humphries on a year since coming out