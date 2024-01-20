Nat Bass hopes to shake it off at Debutante Ball

Natalie Bassingthwaighte talks in a new interview about the emotional impact of coming out. Nat Bass will perform at the Johnnie Walker Mardi Gras Debutante Ball at Kinselas in Sydney on February 22.

Nat told Nick Bond at News that the Johnnie Walker Debutante Ball is for people just like her.

“I have been to Mardi Gras many times – I’ve even headlined. But now I definitely feel like a first-timer. I’ve done so many queer events for many years, but it feels different this time.”

Natalie says she still feels fragile two months after coming out.

Despite the surge of joy as she was welcomed into the queer community, she and her loved ones also experienced unnecessary negativity.

The experience veered into ridiculousness when the Daily Mail outed the wrong person as Nat’s new partner.

Meanwhile, some believed it was their business that Pip Loth, Nat’s actual partner, uses they/them pronouns.

At the time Nat stated clearly and publicly that haters could back off. She wasn’t interested in negativity around her relationship or sexuality.

Although still dealing with the aftermatch of coming out, she’s looking forward to Mardi Gras and ‘shaking it off’.

“All of that has played out since I did the article, and I’m still dealing with it. The fear hasn’t left my body. It’s still in there. So I’m hoping that this event will let me be able to shake it off with everyone else.”

Mardi Gras first-timers can enter to attend the Johnnie Walker Mardi Gras Debutante Ball in Sydney on February 22, with Nat Bass performing. Entries close Friday, January 26.

