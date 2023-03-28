Nashville shooting: alleged trans shooter

Police identified the gunman in a Nashville shooting earlier today as a 28-year-old transman.

Police shot and killed the perpetrator after he murdered six people including three 9-year-old children.

Misinformation flooded the internet following the shooting with fake posts identifying the shooter as a trans woman.

Here are the known facts:

The only name given by the police for the shooter so far is female. However, some sources claim the killer recently used the name Aiden Hale.

The evidence given for Hale being transgender is the use of male pronouns on his LinkedIn profile.

The murderer listed his occupation as a commercial illustrator and graphic designer on his LinkedIn profile.

Police say Hale previously attended the Covenant School where the Nashville shooting occurred.

Nashville shooting prompts social media vilification

The Nashville shooting prompted an outpouring of anti-trans vilification on social media with commenters listing past mass shooters alleged to be trans or nonbinary.

FACTS

there is no excuse for mass murder whatever the killer’s identity or orientation.

the great preponderance of American mass killers are heterosexual white males.

trans people are people and, like other people, some of them will do bad things.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the Nashville shooting was America’s 129th mass shooting so far in 2023. Three months into the year, 12 school shootings have resulted in deaths or injuries in the US.

More to come…

