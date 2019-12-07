Narelda Jacobs to join Studio 10 as panelist

Perth news anchor Narelda Jacobs will join Studio 10 as a panelist in 2020. The Whadjuk Noongar woman became the first Aboriginal news anchor for a commercial network in 2007. She was also the first openly lesbian news presenter in Western Australia.

She will join Sarah Harris, Joe Hildebrand, Denise Drysdale, Angela Bishop, and Kerri-Anne Kennerley on the panel. As a proud advocate for both her First Nations and queer communities, viewers can expect her to stand up to Kennerley on pertinent issues.

Advertisements

Narelda spoke to Whimn earlier this year about her love of community.

“I do belong to some of the most beautiful communities that you could ever imagine. And I’m just completely embraced by both of those communities.

“You can always reach into your own community and get a hundredfold of love back and support back.”

Earlier this year, Narelda hosted the SBS coverage of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Previously, she campaigned for Marriage Equality in the lead-up to the 2017 postal vote.

Narelda told her new colleagues Friday morning that she was excited to be joining them.

Announcement of Narelda Jacobs joining Studio 10

“I’m so excited … as well as being a proud West Australian, I am also a proud Australian and I can’t wait to come and join you guys and talk about the things that matter to all of us.”

Narelda also took to Twitter to say she was “feeling the love”

Talk about feeling the love!! Thank you for all the support following today’s announcement. Can’t wait to get stuck into the issues that matter to us all. Bring on 2020 @Studio10au Love & respect for @SarahHarris @Joe_Hildebrand @AngelaBishop @NatarshaBelling @Tamara_Simoneau pic.twitter.com/8ZyNjVXEhL — Narelda Jacobs (@NareldaJacobs10) December 6, 2019

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.