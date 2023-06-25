Narelda Jacobs to host queer virtual town hall on Indigenous Voice

Labor Senator Louise Pratt and emcee Narelda Jacobs are hosting an LGBTQIA+ virtual town hall on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament this week.

The free online seminar is on Wednesday evening (June 28) and will hear from three LGBTQIA+ First Nations advocates.

“This event will focus on the Voice and its impact on our community,” the event description reads.

“Together, we will delve into the significance of constitutional recognition, highlighting the voices and perspectives of the LGBTQIA community.

“This is an opportunity for our community to come together, learn, and engage in a constructive conversation about the Voice Referendum and its potential impact.”

Tony Lee is a Yawuru man and the founder of Kimberley Blak Pride.

Jim Morrison is a Minang-Goreng Noongar Elder and is co-founder of Queers for Reconciliation WA.

Shane Sturgiss is a proud Aboriginal man with family links to Gundungurra and Ngarigo people and a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community. Shane is the CEO of BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation and has worked across several Aboriginal services.

You can RSVP to the free event at the Humanitix page here.

Yes and No campaigning to ramp up as referendum confirmed

Last week, the bill to trigger the referendum passed the Senate 52 votes to 19. It means the new body the Australian government is proposing will go to a national vote.

The government has not yet set the actual date for the referendum. But the vote must be held between October and December, after the enabling legislation passed Parliament.

The question to be put in the referendum is, “A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?”

Now campaigning by the ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ camps will ramp up over the coming months.

Prominent groups Yes23 and Fair Australia are the biggest spenders online for and against the constitutional change, ABC News reported.

