Narelda Jacobs started dating girlfriend Karina during WorldPride

Network 10 presenter Narelda Jacobs has gone Instagram official with her new girlfriend Karina Natt, celebrating their one-monthiversary.

Karina is the chief of staff of South Australian Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

This week, Narelda confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of them sharing a kiss and waving a rainbow pride flag during Sydney WorldPride celebrations.

“Can’t ignore the numbers. First date 23/02/23. One month later 23/03/23,” Narelda wrote.

Earlier in the month, the couple shared their Sydney WorldPride experiences, including taking part in the 50,000-person Pride March across Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Narelda Jacobs opens up about coming out struggle

Narelda was previously in a relationship with filmmaker Stevie Cruz-Martin until just a few months ago.

The presenter and journalist was brought up in conservative Christian family and has recalled growing up, struggling to accept her sexuality after being taught gay people would go to hell.

“I buried my sexuality so deep because of how we were brought up,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“[My mother and I] have great conversations about all sorts of things. But there are certain things we just don’t talk about,” she said.

“I would love to be able to talk about relationship stuff with my mum, but I know that I will never be able to.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.