Narelda Jacobs and Patricia Karvelas talk coming out in new TV chat

Australian journalists Narelda Jacobs and Patricia Karvelas have discussed growing up and coming out in new 10 pilot Dinner Guest.

The half-hour TV project is one of six new pilots Network 10 released this week in the network’s Pilot Showcase.

Narelda Jacobs hosts the show, with co-hosts Melissa Leong and Dr Susan Carland.

In the pilot, the women take ABC journalist and radio presenter Patricia Karvelas out for a meal at a Greek restaurant in Melbourne.

In the great half-hour chat, the four women discuss their roots, growing up, coming out, marriage, religion, their careers in the media and more.

Narelda Jacobs explained she wanted Dinner Guest to celebrate voices often under-represented on Australian TV.

“I had a kernel of an idea to create a platform for marginalised voices to speak openly on issues not often given the gravity they deserve on commercial TV,” she said.

“Dinner Guest is all about connection, conversation and cultural immersion.

“Australians have so much to learn from each other, but only if we listen.

“Dinner Guest is an invitation to eavesdrop on intimate and open conversations in the hope of understanding difference.”

You can watch Narelda and Patricia’s chat in Dinner Guest, streaming on 10 play now.

Narelda Jacobs and Courtney Act projects in Pilot Showcase

Meanwhile, another standout in Network 10’s Pilot Showcase is Courtney Act’s drag makeover show Courtney’s Closet.

The pilot for Courtney’s “interview show with a twist” is also streaming on 10 play now.

In the episode, Courtney puts guest Luke McGregor in drag after interviewing him in the makeup chair.

The drag superstar has pleaded for Aussies who want more to “please stream it and talk about it online so the gatekeepers can’t resist!”

