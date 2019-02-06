Naples, The Adriatic And Venice: Take A Tour Of A Lifetime With Global Jetsetting

You’re invited on the cruise of a lifetime with Global Jetsetting’s eight-day tour of the Adriatic this May.

You’ll embark from the legendary city over Naples, nestled under Mount Vesuvius, travel to Taormina and stroll the charming medieval streets to the ruins of an ancient Greek theatre.

Finally, you’ll reach the Dalmatian coastline with the majestic citadels of Split, Kotor and Dubrovnik.

The Bay of Kotor is one of the most indented parts of the Adriatic coastline and often compared to a fjord. The magnificent landscape features wooded mountains and overhanging limestone cliffs in addition to the World Heritage listed medieval architecture of the old city of Kotor.

Sitting high on a rocky outcrop ,Dubrovnik is a UNESCO World Heritage site with thousand-year-old ruins that have and magnificent Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque churches, monasteries, palaces and fountains.

Despite a devastating earthquake in 1667 and the armed conflict of the 1990s the ruins stand today, magnificent reminders of the town’s glorious past.

Your discovery of Croatia will continue with a port of call at Split, whose old town is built around the spectacular Palace built in the fourth century by the Roman Emperor Diocletian.

As a grand finale, your voyage will end in Venice the Serenissima and its lagoon.

Piazza San Marco, the Doge’s Palace, the Grand Canal and the palaces along the canals will be your last stops on an unforgettable cruise.

You will cruise aboard Ponant’s Le Lyrial, a magnificent and elegant yacht launched in 2015. Le Lyrial offers a more personal experience than larger ships with just 122 suites and rooms. All have sea views. Feel that warm salty breeze of your face with most of the cabins offering private balconies.

The ship is fitted with the very latest environmentally-friendly technology and the levels of vibration and noise are so low the Bureau Veritas has classified it as “Comfort Class.”

To book your cruise or for all your other travel needs, check out the Global Jetsetting website or get in touch with Global Jetsetting Ascot or Mt Gravatt on (07) 3849 5268.