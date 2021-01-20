Name the second chick of famous gay penguins Sphen and Magic

Three things are certain in life — death, taxes and gay penguins stealing eggs. Sphen and Magic went viral in 2018 when the same-sex couple ‘adopted’ an egg. SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium carers initially named the chick the pair hatched Lara. However, the public nicknamed her Sphengic after her two dads.

In 2020, Sphen and Magic adopted their second egg. That egg hatched in November.

Now SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium is looking to name Sphen and Magic’s second baby.

The penguin carers learned from Sphengic that the public wants a say in naming the famous offspring. So today, on Penguin Awareness Day, the Darling Harbour aquarium is asking for help to name the chick of the world’s most famous gay penguin couple.

Name the chick and win the chance to meet the waddling family

Kerrie Dixon, SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium’s Penguin Supervisor, said the chick was now as big as its dads.

“We thought the best way to celebrate Penguin Awareness Day and raise awareness for the role our adorable colony plays in driving awareness for their wild counterparts and the threats to their survival, is to give Sphen and Magic fans around the world the chance to name their second chick!”

Kerrie said gender is not an important construct when naming penguin chicks. Penguins carry their sexual organs internally. At this time, carers do not yet know the sex of the chick. Therefore, SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium chooses names based on the chick’s personality.

Big, brave and bold

Sphen and Magic’s carers say their second chick is big, brave, bold and loves eating.

SEA LIFE Sydney is accepting submissions from around the world to name the chick. Borders do not apply when it comes to Sphen and Magic.

The winner will receive a penguin birth certificate. Also, they have the chance to go where very few have gone before. SEA LIFE SYDNEY will invite the winner to meet and snap selfies with Sphen, Magic and their chick. Those based in NSW will physically be invited on the ice and those living outside NSW and beyond Australia will be dialled in for a special private Zoom call with the famous family.

The competition closes Tuesday 26 January 2021.

Visit the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium website to submit your suggestion and explain your choice in 25 words or less.

