Nakhane talks making music that bites back

South African singer and songwriter Nakhane is a masfterful, musical chameleon. From heart-breaking ballads to vibrant electronic music and then back again, Nakhane has the range. They sit down and chat with me about finding the meaning through the music.

Nakhane descibes themselves “as queer as the springtime”. The tapestry of their discography reveals this – Nakhane beautifully weaves stories of powerful reclamations of sexuality through the sounds of South African house music.

It’s a gorgeous blend and a musical spectacle to behold, but a closer study of Nakhane’s lyrics shows just how in control they are of their story.

Nakhane not only writes, produces and sings a large majority of their music, but explores art in all of its forms, including writing novels and short essays. But after inquiring about this more, I describe them as a ‘jack of all trades’.

“No, just art,” they correct me. “That was a decision I made when I was 11, actually. I used to be a really good sprinter but I convinced my school to let me stop doing physical education so that I could go to the music room and just tinker around.

“I don’t enjoy it as much as I do when I’m in that hole of making music.”



Nurtured by the music

And who wouldn’t enjoy letting their creativity flow as freely as it does when Nakhane is making music. They are not only a musician, but also a student of the craft.

They pull from the most eclectic of references and easily find a synergy between them.

One of their songs, for example, draws from the likes of Kate Bush and The Cure. When I point out this gift for musicality, their explanation is simple: it runs in the blood.

“I was raised by musicians, I was raised by singers. And, all the kids at my school were encouraged to participate in music. I grew up in Eastern Cape, and that province is such a great exporter of musicians. It surrounded me growing up, so in a way it nurtured me.”

But despite their talent for honing in on the perfect sound, Nakhane also excels in putting the pen to the paper. I wonder about this process, which comes first – the music or the lyrics. But as Nakhane says, it of course depends on the music.

“When I started writing songs, the subject matter came first because initially I thought I wanted to be a folk music player. But as I got older, I just fell in love with electronic music more. I just love its really wide, expansive array of sounds. So then as soon as I could get my hands on a laptop I began making electronic music.”

How Nakhane captures the moment

And as Nakhane has continued to master the production of their sound throughout their years, they have also hit a perfect rhythm. I gush to them about this niche between power ballads and electronic music where their sound resides, and how they share this genre with fellow artists such as Perfume Genius who they recently collaborated with on a track titled Do You Well.

“There was this moment of realisation, after I was playing a lot of festivals. Most of the time, they were outdoor festivals, and I was sitting there singing heart-breaking ballads to drunk 19 year olds who just wanted to dance. It became kind of soul sucking. So I thought, at that point in my life I wanted to start making music that was hard and rude and kicking.”

And they have done this in spades, from the kicking message behind Tell Me Your Politik to the sexy and sultry sound of Everyone is a Murderer. Nakhane knows exactly how to capture a moment or a feeling and how to put that into a song.

“I’m not interested in anything that’s too straightforward. The top veneer of a song may sound and seem sexy, but of course it’s not. And that’s exactly what I wanted to make. I was so tired of the angst, I said ‘Let me make something fun and sexy’. But I enjoy the spikes too, I like a little discomfort. I like a challenge.”

As Nakhane is saying this, I wonder whether they mean they like a challenge in making a record or if they like to challenge the listener. I decide it’s probably both.

“What does John Cage say? He says something like he wants to make music ‘so incomprehensible and so difficult that people will be forced to start from scratch in trying to understand what they know about music’.

“I don’t agree with that, but I love it.”

