WTF

Naked and Afraid: What’s biting you, Sam Mouzer?

Sam Mouzer naked and afraid
Image: Sam Mouzer Instagram

Naked and Afraid is a guilty pleasure. Admittedly, I only watch it for the amazing shots of remote desert. Let’s face it. As Sam Mouzer’s experience shows, there’s too much fear and too little nakedness.

Scroll down for the video

Jesus, whoever pixelates this show hates human genitalia. You could swing a decent-sized tit or large penis across the Serengeti and not cast a single shadow with their dedication to a world free from genitalia.

But there’s some excitement to be had for sadists.

In the latest SERIES 17 set in Colombia, 39-year-old military veteran Sam Mouzer incurs collateral damage to his ‘little soldier’.

“Oh no, I’ve got a dick tick.”

Sam tells the audience the tick “is trying to eat away at my helmet(foreskin).”

A medic intervenes to remove the tick.

But there’s more.

No wonder Sam’s soldier wears a helmet.

Sam was enjoying a good night’s sleep back in SEASON 15 when a coal ember leapt from the fire.

Where did it land?

Smack Bang on Sam Mouzer’s ‘little soldier’s helmet’.

Check out the clip from Naked and Afraid.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers

