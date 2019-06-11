Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels: Todrick Hall werqs

RuPaul‘s Drag Race judge and entertainer extraordinaire Todrick Hall’s new video with a horde of werqing backup dancers will see the US dancing through Pride month. ‘Nails, Hair Hips, Heels’ is a sure bet as a new gay anthem.

Advertisements

Watch Todrick hall and a host of hot backup dancers slay in ‘Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels’.

If you can’t get enough we’ve got the Behind the Scenes vid down below.

And check out two soldiers doing the routine down further.

Todrick Hall challenged his fans to copy the routine from the video on social media.

#NHHHchallenge

Sergeant Clifford Louis General and his straight mate Specialist Trevon, based in Germany with the US Army, took up the challenge.

Todrick shared the vid, saying, “Serving for your CUNTRY HUNTY! Yes GAWD. I’m Todrick Hall and I APPROVE 👏🏾THIS👏🏾MESSAGE.”

Todrick Hall

Singer, songwriter, actor, director and choreographer Todrick Hall competed on the ninth season of American Idol. After making it to the semi-finals, Todrick established himself on YouTube.

His viral videos of original songs, parodies, and skits amassed a huge online following.

From season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Todrick appeared on the show as resident choreographer and occasional judge.

Advertisements

Later, he starred in Kinky Boots on Broadway.

Learn the moves: ‘Nails, Hair Hips, Heels’

QN Magazine suggests those attending Brisbane’s Queens Ball this weekend or going anywhere, study the video and learn the moves of the new gay dancefloor anthem.

Like Nutbush City Limits’ and ‘The Time Warp’ in days gone ‘by, everyone will be dancing the ‘Nails, Hair Hips, Heels’ in the foreseeable future.

The gayest song EVER! or at least for a while now, NailsHairHipsHeels@todrick sweeps ALL before it and will see us werqing off extra kilos on the dancefloor or in front of the bathroom mirror.

If you still need more Todrick, watch this openly gay US soldier and his straight mate perform the routine.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.