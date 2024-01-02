‘My person for life’: Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter gets engaged

Matildas player Ellie Carpenter has announced she’s engaged to her teammate and girlfriend Daniëlle van de Donk.

The couple were on a summer holiday in the Maldives recently. On New Year’s Day, the athletes shared a joint Instagram post announcing the happy news.

“My person for life ❤️💍!!,” Daniëlle wrote in the caption of the beachy photo, showing off her engagement ring while embracing Ellie.

In the comments, Matildas captain Sam Kerr cheered the couple’s announcement.

“Let’s goooooo… Congrats guys xx,” Sam said.

“Congrats lovers 🥰,” teammate Alanna Kennedy wrote.

Ellie Carpenter and Daniëlle van de Donk met at French club

Pro soccer player Ellie Carpenter, who’s 23, was born in New South Wales and made her debut for Australia’s national team the Matildas at age 15.

She and Daniëlle van de Donk are now teammates at French soccer club Olympique Lyonnais.

The couple first met in June 2021 when Daniëlle, who’s from the Netherlands, first moved to the French club.

The pair confirmed their relationship on Instagram the following year.

Last July, Ellie and Daniëlle were both in Australia for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The pair each played for their respective national sides but didn’t face off on the field during the tournament.

