My Lover Cindi: Fundraising event to save beloved queer venue

Adelaide queer venue My Lover Cindi is struggling to survive amidst the current cost of living crisis.

Recently, owners Kate Toone and Rachel Hosking reached out to their community for support.

“A huge spike in operational costs along with the cost of living crisis means that the future of Cindi’s is uncertain,” they wrote in an Instagram post.

“Over the last few months, more than seven well established CBD venues have closed, and we are close to sharing their fate.

“What we envisioned for Cindi’s was to build a community that was accessible, safe, and a place where people could find each other and themselves in queer joy. We think we have achieved this because of you (the best patrons a club could ask for), our incredible staff and the many breathtaking artists we’ve had the privilege of working with over the years.

“Cindi’s has been home to hundreds of productions across burlesque, drag, trivias, live music, community panels, art workshops and parties. The immense gratitude we have for people trusting us with their artistic endeavors is beyond words.

“Cindi’s has been the backdrop to people’s coming out, coming in, finding themselves, finding love and finding community. Thank you. It is this magic that has kept us going so far.”

Cindi’s Super-Friends: A Justass League Fundraiser

As part of the initiative to “#SaveOurCindis”, local mainstay burlesque troupe The Justass League is hosting a fundraiser extravaganza night.

With every performer and crew member volunteering their time, all the money raised at the event will go directly to My Lover Cindi, with a wide range of opportunities to contribute.

Cindi’s Super-Friends is a three hour long event featuring cabaret performances, raffles, audience games, and a photobooth in the theme of a comic book convention.

Due to the high capacity and format of the event, seating availability will vary on the night. Please contact the organisers if you need a chair reserved for the performance portions of the night.

WHEN: Friday May 3, 7.30-10.30PM

WHERE: My Lover Cindi (2/192 Pirie St)

Tickets are available for purchase online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The JustAss League (@thejustassleague)

READ MORE:

Adelaide queer venue ‘My Love Cindi’ fights for survival

Adelaide venue My Lover Cindi shows commitment to accessibility

Miriam Margolyes visited Byron Bay and had her yoni steamed

Tickle v Giggle: no laughs at landmark trans case

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.