My Little Pony: Putin scared of colourful cartoon characters

Former manly man Vladimir Putin is on the run from a colourful cartoon character. Russia’s war on the ‘international movement of LGBT people’ has boiled down to being scared of Rainbow Dash from My Little Pony.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin relentlessly demonises LGBTQIA+ people as one of the greatest dangers facing his country. In 2013, he introduced the ‘gay propaganda’ law in an effort to lessen queer visibility. Then, worried he had not gone far enough, last year his Supreme Court of the Russian Federation declared the (imaginary) ‘international public movement of LGBT people’ extremist and banned it from Russian territory.

This week, news emerged of the first convictions under the new law. Two people received fines for posting the rainbow flag on social media. Also, a woman was sentenced to five days of detention for wearing rainbow-coloured earrings.

Нижегородку арестовали на пять суток по протоколу о «демонстрации экстремистской символики» из-за сережек с радугой Фото: Эгида pic.twitter.com/w3aBOQf4gr — Медиазона (@mediazzzona) February 1, 2024

And over the weekend, Russian police closed down a My Little Pony fan convention. Rainbow Dash from My Little Pony wears a rainbow mane similar to the Pride flag. That’s triggering in a country that judges colourful frog earrings worthy of a jail sentence.

To avoid trouble, organisers of the Mi Amore Fest changed Rainbow Dash’s rainbow mane to blue, red and white, the colours of the Russian flag.

However, organisers later wrote on social media that police attended the convention after receiving reports that the event promoted ‘non-traditional relationships and related symbols’.

The police did not discover any illegal activity or material but nevertheless suggested organisers close the event early. They did exactly that after hearing more police were en route to the venue.

Vladimir Putin

Despite the silliness of the Russian regime’s actions against the ‘international public movement of LGBT people’, there should be no doubt LGBT people in Russia will suffer because of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

On Saturday night, police raided a Moscow nightclub hosting an unofficial gay night and arrested nine of the most ‘feminine-looking’ of the patrons.

A Russian activist organisation reported that men were photographed, beaten, and threatened with being forced into the war in Ukraine.

Putin is ridiculous but also vicious. His former friends make a habit of falling out of windows in high-rise buildings and his most significant political opponent just died under suspicious circumstances in a Siberian penal colony.

