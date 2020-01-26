Muslim mum tell trans son what she thinks of him

A now-viral video shows a trans son talking with his Muslim mum about what she thinks of him. The son introduces the video on TikTok saying, “My mama for y’all I love this lady so much,, also I’m 2 months on T #fyp #foryou #trans #muslim #ftm”

Muslim mum: I can’t live without you

In the video, the mother says, “I love you. I can’t live without you. And I accept you. And I kind of sensed something when you were a child.”

“Science is broad. We are still as humans learning.

“No one wants to be abnormal or to be ostracized by society.

“So you are a special, beautiful child, a beautiful human being, and I love you.”

She also tells her son that people who make mean comments are ignorant.

Of course, religious extremists of various faiths often direct vitriol at the LGBTIQ communities. However, this video reminds us that there are people of faith who love us without prejudice.

One Muslim Twitter user posted a prayer for the young man.

May Allah protect him&give him knowledge of our tradition and divine creed. May Allah protect him from being used for evil.

May Allah increase his Iman and use him for good

May Allah show us truth as truth truly is. May Allah grant us all Jannah and closeness to his beloved ﷺ — Ahsan Qazi (@IhsanQadi) January 17, 2020

However, Michael/Shafiq’s tweet showed that not everyone is lucky enough to have an understanding mother.

I wish my Muslim mama reacted like that but nope instead she beat me and locked me in a car while I had a fever after she outed me by looking through my private messages with friends — michael/shafiq is billie’s little bro (@whatthewoofdjh) January 17, 2020

