Muslim mum tell trans son what she thinks of him

muslim mum
Image: dajaj13/TikTok

A now-viral video shows a trans son talking with his Muslim mum about what she thinks of him. The son introduces the video on TikTok saying, “My mama for y’all I love this lady so much,, also I’m 2 months on T #fyp #foryou #trans #muslim #ftm”

Muslim mum: I can’t live without you

In the video, the mother says, “I love you. I can’t live without you. And I accept you. And I kind of sensed something when you were a child.”

“Science is broad. We are still as humans learning.

“No one wants to be abnormal or to be ostracized by society.

“So you are a special, beautiful child, a beautiful human being, and I love you.”

She also tells her son that people who make mean comments are ignorant.

 

@dajaj13My mama for y’all I love this lady so much,, also I’m 2 months on T #fyp #foryou #trans #muslim #ftm♬ original sound – dajaj13

Of course, religious extremists of various faiths often direct vitriol at the LGBTIQ communities. However, this video reminds us that there are people of faith who love us without prejudice.

One Muslim Twitter user posted a prayer for the young man.

However, Michael/Shafiq’s tweet showed that not everyone is lucky enough to have an understanding mother.

