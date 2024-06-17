Musical masterpiece My Fair Lady comes to Brisbane stage

The classic musical My Fair Lady is bringing its timeless charm and unforgettable music to the Brisbane stage at the Twelfth Night Theatre in Bowen Hills.

The Queensland Musical Theatre production promises to captivate with its stunning visuals, talented cast, and a full theatre orchestra bringing the iconic score to life.

Lerner and Loewe’s award-winning story of Eliza Doolittle, a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady, is widely considered one of the greatest musicals of all time.

When Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady opened on Broadway, it collected six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The 1964 film version starring Audrey Hepburn took home eight Oscars, including Best Picture.

Now, My Fair Lady is that rare musical by which all others are measured. Featuring one of musical theatre’s greatest scores, including Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?, With a Little Bit of Luck, I Could Have Danced All Night, On the Street Where You Live and Get Me to the Church on Time.

Playing the lead role of Eliza Doolittle in the new Brisabne production is Queensland’s own Kirra Lang, whose recent credits include The Wizard of Oz, Oklahoma!, The Phantom of the Opera and The Pirates of Penzance.

Also in the cast are talented actors James Lennox, playing Henry Higgins, and David McLaughlin, appearing as Colonel Pickering.

Immerse yourself in the splendour of this Broadway sensation, featuring a live orchestra, lavish costumes, stunning choreography, and a talented cast ready to transport you to the dazzling world of Edwardian London.

With its witty dialogue, charming characters, and unforgettable music, My Fair Lady is a musical theatre masterpiece that has delighted audiences for generations. Don’t miss your chance to experience this timeless classic live on stage.

My Fair Lady is at the Twelfth Night Theatre until June 23, 2024. Tickets via queenslandmusicaltheatre.com.

