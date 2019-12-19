‘Music kept me alive’: Elton John’s farewell in Brisbane

Music icon Sir Elton John played the first of two farewell concerts at the Brisabne Entertainment Centre on Wednesday night.

The veteran performer opened the two and a half hour set with Bennie and the Jets and closed it with an encore of Your Song and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road in front of the packed crowd at the venue.

The 72-year-old told the crowd he’s had “enough applause to last a million lifetimes” and will retire from touring to focus on his family.

“Who would have thought when I started out writing songs with [longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin], that 52 years later, this would be where I would be in my career?” Sir Elton told the Brisbane crowd on Wednesday.

“It has been amazing. I am so grateful, I am so lucky I am blessed to be able to do this.

“I have had an absolute blast through the good times, the bad times. Music has kept me alive.”

During the show, Elton thanked fans and also reflected on the ups and downs of his 50-year-career.

“In 1990 I had a personal epiphany; I hated the way I lived my life, I hated who I had become,” he told the crowd.

“I had no values left, no sense of reasoning and I was at my wits’ end.

“So I had two alternatives: one, I could keep carrying on as I was doing. The other – which I didn’t want to do because I thought it was a sign of weakness – was to ask for help.

“I didn’t really want to die so I decided to be brave and ask for help. It is amazing how your pride stands in the way of being vulnerable.

“When I asked for help, I got so much of it immediately. So much kindness came my way from people I never even knew.

“I got sober and I got clean – and boy did I need to.”

Elton John to return to Queensland in 2020

Elton John also thanked his Australian fans “from the bottom of my heart” on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

“I will never forget you guys. You’re in every part of my body, my soul, my heart, every fibre of my being,” he said.

“I’ve had enough applause to last me a million lifetimes. But I want to say thank you.”

Elton’s mammoth three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour has criss-crossed the globe, including the five-month leg in Australia.

After another show at the Brisbane on Thursday, he’ll return to Brisbane’s south-east to play Mount Cotton in January.

Then, Elton will perform shows in Townsville and on the Sunshine Coast in February and March. He will then go to New Zealand, Europe, and back to the US for more concerts.

The performer says he’ll finish the marathon tour at London’s O2 Stadium in December 2020.

