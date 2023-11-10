Kah-Lo, Chappell Roan, Alter Boy, TOPS and more at Brisbane’s MELT Festival

Brisbane’s celebration of queer arts and culture, MELT Festival kicks off tomorrow! Until November 26 MELT serves up a stunning selection of queer and alternative music artists at Brisbane Powerhouse. Ever since there have had queer spaces, LGBTIQA+ people have danced, sung, and slayed our way to our favourite music. Queer anthems, fierce beats, and beloved bops – music has forever been a catalyst. Either for queer expression, or as a war drum of the queer liberation movement. Whether it was the New York Ballroom scene, the local gay bar, or the streets of San Francisco, London, or Sydney; music has brought the LGBTQIA+ community together time and time and time again.

With the progression of LGBTQIA+ rights in the 21st-century, we now get to embrace music as a form of queer joy, celebration, and expression more than ever before. And on that not, start warming your dancing shoes for the fabulous line-up of Aussie and International artists heading to MELT this year. Alter Boy, Kah-Lo (U.S.), Tops (Montreal), and Chappell Roan (U.S.) are just a few of the amazing artists sure to yassify Brisbane and have us dancing, crying, singing, laughing, and loving life throughout the festival.

Opening Night Party (Kah-Lo)

15 November

What better way to start the MELT party off than with dance-pop diva, Kah-Lo! Nigerian-born and New York raised artist Kah-Lo will be bringing her unique style of music to the Powerhouse Theatre, performing hits such as “Drag Me Out” and “Fasta” that is sure to have your feet shuffling and your hips grinding. Supported by Wiradjuri and Bundjalung woman, Djanaba, the opening night of MELT sets the scene for a festival of love, diversity and a whole lot of outstanding music and celebration!

Alter Boy

18 November

This WA-based queerlectro pop band are making soundwaves throughout Australia! Lead vocalist and transperson Molly Priest and their band are comprised of three Deaf and Hard of Hearing folk, Performing all their songs in Auslan, Alter Boy have refined how people experience music. They have become a beacon of inclusivity and representation for trans and Hard of Hearing/deaf people. After winning WA Live Band of the Year at the National Live Music Awards, performing at World Pride and for Rolling Stone at South x Southwest, Alter Boy have promised Brisbane that MELT will be their biggest and most elaborate show yet! Alter Boy will be supported by Sydney-based alt-pop singer, songwriter, producer, and shapeshifter, June Jones.

TOPS

23 November

Joining us from Montreal, TOPS are one of the most influential underground bands of the past decade. Using straight-forward, stripped-down, and honest styles within their pop sound, they have carved out a niche for sophisticated pop in the Indie music world. Exploring intimate emotions and complex relationships through a clever blend of groovy 80s-inspired indie pop and gentle rock, TOPS will have you thinking and feeling through the music. Supported on the night by Meanjin/Brisbane alt-pop band, Platonic Sex, this evening is sure to satiate any indie music fan.

Chappell Roan

26 November

The Mid-West Queer Pop Princess herself is coming down under! Chappell Roan is on her way to Australia for the first time to perform at MELT festival. After sell-out tours across the US and ahead of supporting superstar Olivia Rodrigo in her International tour, this Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl is bringing the magic to Brisbane first. Celebrating the release of her much-anticipated debut album “The Rise and Fall of a Mid-West Princess,” Brisbane concert goers can expect a night of carefree dancing, singing and queer shenanigans! Chappell has set a series of themes for her upcoming international tour, with Brisbane’s being Slumber Party Kissin’. So, break out those silk robes, onesies, crop tops and lingerie for a fabulously fruity time!

MELT

Brisbane’s celebration of queer arts and culture runs from November 11 – 26 at Brisbane Powerhouse, New Farm. A two-week festival where queer representation, inclusion, and celebration is at the core. Not to mention a cross section of artists and allies. A vibrant and soulful melting of music, visual art, theatre, comedy events, both free and ticketed. Check out the full program of what’s on offer at MELT Festival this year and grab your tickets now!

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.