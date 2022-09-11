Australian actor Murray Bartlett has won his first Emmy Award for his breakout role in HBO’s The White Lotus.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway in Los Angeles, screening in Australia on Foxtel.

And the gay Sydney-born star has won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role on the HBO series.

Murray Bartlett played Armond, the harried, conniving and very chaotic manager of the luxury White Lotus resort in Hawaii.

Taking the stage at the Emmys, Bartlett thanked series creator Mike White for “giving me one of the best experiences of my life” on The White Lotus.

As well as thanking other “true champions” at HBO, Bartlett also thanked his mother, his partner and his family in his gaybourhood of Provincetown in Massachusetts for “all their love and support”.

“Especially Ahmed. You’re a prince, to my P-Town family. I love you. And to my partner, Matt. Thank you for being my sanctuary,” he said.

“Finally, I just want to thank my mum all the way home in Australia for giving me the most wonderful foundation of unconditional love,” he said.

“And inspiring me to believe that we can all do that for each other. So, thank you, mum, and thank you for this.”

Murray Bartlett is all smiles after his #Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The White Lotus! 🙌😁 #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/tJS3agQQ61 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile, The White Lotus has picked several other Emmys, including Best Limited Series, Best Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge and two Emmys for creator Mike White, who won Best Director and Writer.

Murray Bartlett not returning for The White Lotus season 2

The White Lotus aired from July last year and made headlines for a number of outrageous – and sexually explicit – scenes.

Earlier this year, Murray Bartlett won a Screen Actor’s Guild Award for his role in The White Lotus.

The series has been renewed for a second season, but Bartlett’s character won’t be returning.

The White Lotus is streaming in Australia on Binge.

The #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie goes to Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus (@HBO/@HBOMax)! 🌴✨ #Emmys #Emmys202 pic.twitter.com/y5HqN0PaWd — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.