Australian actor Murray Bartlett’s new project, male stripper drama Welcome to Chippendales, has finally come to streaming.

The true crime series, streaming in Australia on Disney+, stars Kumail Nanjiani alongside Bartlett and tells the wild and ultimately tragic true story.

Nanjiani plays Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant chasing the American Dream and becomes the unlikely founder of male stripping empire the Chippendales in 1980s Los Angeles.

In 1979, Banerjee goes on a night out to West Hollywood gay bars, where the budding entrepreneur has a business idea. He buys a failing Los Angeles nightclub and turns it into a strip club for women.

Chippendales is a big hit, and before long, Nanjiani hires closeted gay choreographer Nick De Noia (played by Murray Bartlett) to train the dancers.

Soon, with de Noia’s help, the troupe of unpolished hunks are transformed into a slick, professional male revue.

But as Nick de Noia gets successful in his own right, Steve Banerjee grows more and more jealous and the two soon have a falling out that threatens the entire empire and ultimately ends in tragedy.

Welcome to Chippendales is based on a true story

Kumail told Vanity Fair that Welcome to Chippendales – based on a wild true story – is a cautionary tale of how greed can take a person to dark places if they’re not careful.

“He had so many moments where he could have taken the right road and he didn’t,” the actor said of his character.

“There are five different forks and each time, each crossroad, he took the exact wrong path.”

Welcome to Chippendales is streaming in Australia on Disney+ with new episodes each week.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.