Australian actor Murray Bartlett can’t wait for us all to watch the tragic gay love story in one particular episode of his new TV series The Last of Us.

The new HBO drama, which is based on the beloved 2013 video game of the same name, stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as a pair who make a risky journey across the US 20 years after a deadly zombie-like virus ravaged the world.

On their travels, the two characters meet Bill (played by Nick Offerman), a lone, hardened survivor living in a heavily fortified town.

Bill is a gay man, and the third episode of The Last of Us flashes back to the tragic gay love story between Bill and his partner Frank, played by Aussie Murray Bartlett.

Players of The Last of Us video game know that Frank became infected and tragically killed himself to protect Bill.

But the two character’s relationship will be explored for the first time in what is being described as one of the best episodes of TV in a while.

The Last of Us is the most anticipated TV series of 2023. And ahead of its release next week, early reviews are all glowing.

Murray Bartlett said gay episode script is ‘best ever’

After filming episode , Murray Bartlett also told Collider that the script he worked on for the episode was “one of the best hours of television I’ve ever read”.

“It’s beautiful. It’s beautifully written,” he explained.

“There are these zombie creatures in it, but it’s tender and it’s human. I think it’s gonna be really special.

“I haven’t seen any of it yet, but I’m really proud of the work we did. It will be really wonderful.”

Bartlett said the series is “incredibly cinematic”.

“It’s an amazing, complicated story with really deep themes in it. It’s an amazing creation,” he said.

“They’ve really beautifully adapted all of those elements into this show. It’s an incredible team. Part of the team created Chernobyl, which is another amazing piece of TV.

“They’ve put a lot of love and resources behind it. I think it’s gonna be a fantastic show.”

The Last of Us premieres in Australia on Binge on Monday, January 16.

