Muriel’s Wedding: Muriel’s swimmer husband, Stephen Madsen

When Stephen Madsen first steps into the spotlight in Muriel’s Wedding the Musical, he is apparently fresh from the pool in his role as Alexander Shkuratov. Costumed in just a pair of budgie-smugglers and glistening droplets of water, he looks every bit the Olympic swimmer he plays.

Stephen works hard to maintain his body for the role he originated for the first production of the hit musical in 2017.

He works out, eats carefully and swims regularly to achieve the V-shape typical of champion swimmers.

Stephen told QN Magazine that despite the work he puts in, Muriel’s Wedding the Musical is great fun.

“The audience comes ready to party. They dress up as characters from the musical and call out writer PJ Hogan’s wonderful catchphrases on cue.

There’s a chorus of ‘You’re terrible, Muriel’ every performance.”

Toni Colette says she still cops ‘You’re terrible, Muriel,’ daily but she retains a huge affection for the character and doesn’t mind.

In fact, the star of the iconic film on which the musical is based, has flown in to see the multi-award-winning production more than once.

Stephen was two when the original move came out.

“It’s amazing to be part of this musical after growing up with the movie. It’s wonderful that stars of the movie like Toni Colette and Rachel Griffiths come to enjoy the musical and it’s a thrill to talk with them backstage.”

Muriel’s Wedding the Musical

PJ Hogan who wrote and directed the movie also wrote the script of the musical. He updates the story to the present with Muriel desperate to not only become a bride, but also Insta-famous.

He takes advantage of the ABBA songs in the score to introduce ABBA themselves into the storyline as Muriel’s imaginary friends.

Stephen is one of the five original cast members from the 2017 production to continue in their role in 2019.

Playing the role of Muriel’s mother Betty Heslop in 2019 is Pippa Grandison who played one of the mean girls who tormented Muriel in the original movie.

Audiences and reviewers love the production. The Sydney Morning Herald called the production “a beloved film seamlessly updated; [it] amplifies the Cinderella aspects of Muriel’s story

without sacrificing the satirical and melancholic elements that gave the film its depth and heart.”

The musical also won five Helpmann Awards, seven Sydney Theatre Awards and two AWGIE Awards.

Don’t miss Stephen Madsen in this amazing production.

Unemployable. Undateable. Unstoppable!

Everyone is talking about Muriel!

QPAC

19 – 26 September

For more information or to book visit QPAC’s site here.

