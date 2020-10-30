Murdoch, DocQ and look like Tyga or Rudy this Halloween

The Queer Newsweek Halloween Special looks at Kevin Rudd’s petition for a Royal Commission into the Murdoch media. We also address the negative feedback for our recent report on the death of the Sultan of Brunei’s son Prince Azim. DocQ talks about pregnant transmen and we show you how to look like Tyga or Rudy Giuliani this Halloween.

Scroll down for the video

With Kevin Rudd’s petition attracting over 400,000 signatures, the Murdoch press suddenly revisited the story of Jeffrey Epstein’s donation to an organisation Rudd chairs. The now-dead convicted sex offender began donating to the 50-year-old organisation years before Rudd joined it. Nevertheless, the Murdoch press described the organisations as “Kevin Rudd’s think tank’. When Rudd found out about the donations in 2019, his board followed his recommendation to donate the funds to a charity dedicated to ending sexual violence.

Advertisements

No evidence Rudd ever met Epstein has been offered and no photos of them together. However, the story triggered some memories and journalists consulted Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book. While they didn’t find Rudd’s phone number there, they did find Rupert Murdoch’s. Others produced a photo of Epstein’s alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell with the media baron.

The attempt at guilt by association thus backfired spectacularly.

Queer Newsweek Halloween Special

Also in the video, we take a look at popular Halloween costumes this year. The very best Halloween costumes are of course, in the worst possible taste. We expect lots of tributes to the Tiger King plus herds of Karens.

For those who wish to stand out from the crowd though, we show you how to look like Tyga, the rapper now famous for his only fans, or the lying tucker — Rudy Giuliani, this Halloween.

Following her appearance on Network 10’s The Project last week, DocQ joins us to discuss pregnant transmen.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.